Baylor wins final game in Las Vegas

The Bears have now won two-straight after a 86-52 win over Washington in the Vegas Bubble.

LAS VEGAS — The No. 2 Bears finished out their pair of games in Las Vegas on Sunday evening with a big win over Washington 86-52 the final.

Baylor started off fast click on both offense and defense right out of the gates, holding the Huskies without a bucket for over 5:50 in the first half going on an 18-2 run. Under Associate Head Coach Jerome Tang the Bears went into the break leading by 14.

Davion Mitchell who had 18 in the season opener went into the half with just one basket, but Adam Flager had a game high 9 in the first 20 minutes of play.

In the second half Baylor's lead only grew, the largest at 37 points with just over 2 minutes remaining in the game. The depth of the Bears is unmatched as the bench scored over 35 points in this game and 45 the win over Louisiana.

Jared Bulter finished with a game high 20 points followed by Mark Vital who had 15 . The Bears shot 51% percent from behind the arch and went 34 of 67 from the floor.