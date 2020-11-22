Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew tests positive for COVID-19

Drew said he tested positive following a team-wide test Friday but remains asymptomatic at this time.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Bears Head Basketball Coach Scott Drew announced Sunday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Drew made the announcement of his positive test via Twitter, saying he received the result following a team-wide test Friday. He said he began self-isolating after he found out and helped with contact tracing.

"I am asymptomatic at this time and will continue to monitor my health as advised by our health and wellness staff," he said in the Tweet.

He went on to say that the rest of the team tested negative on Friday and again on Sunday.

"This was our first positive test in the last 12 weeks, so we are on track to open the season Wednesday," he said.

Drew said associate head coach Jerome Tang will serve as interim head coach while he recovers.