Baylor holds off Arkansas to head to 1st Final Four since 1950

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 1950, the Baylor Bears are in the Final Four.
No. 1-seed Baylor beat No. 3-seed Arkansas 81-72 in the South Region Final inside Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday.
MaCio Teague led the Bears with 22 points and Jared Butler added 14 for the Bears.
Baylor got off to a quick start, leading by as many as 18 in the game before Arkansas made a run as Davion Mitchell left the game with three fouls in the first half.
The lead dwindled to four in the second half before timely shots, including back-to-back 3's from Teague, built it back to double digits.
Baylor will face Houston in the National Semifinal on Saturday, as two Texas teams are in the Final Four in the same year for the first time.