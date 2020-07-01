WACO, Texas — Mattson Financial Services have sponsored a putting contest during timeouts at Baylor Men's Basketball games for 16 years. Not once has a fan made the 96-foot shot that awards them $5,000. That changed on Saturday night.

Ky Carlson, a graduate of Baylor University, was selected at random to participate in the contest. "I said alright i'll try, but it was not even in my head as a possibility that it would go in," Carlson said.

More than 6,000 fans watched Carlson sink the putt and win the large sum of money, but the reaction that followed is what went viral.

Nate Hilgenkamp, who is filled in as the in-game host for a few games, just happened to be the one MCing the event.

"I am only doing 6 or 7 games this season and it is crazy this happened during on of those games," Hilgenkamp said. "I said, 'Oh my word this is going in' And I don't know what happened. I picked him up and ran to half court."

Carlson and Hilgenkamp's reaction took the internet by storm. The moment was posted by ESPN and Barstool sports and recieved over 750K views.

Both said the fame has taken them by surprise as they have been contacted by people from all over the country who have seen the video.

Carlson is the CEO of Brain Function Testing which is a company that allows you to test your brain health. With the $5,000 he has decided to put out a scholarship that will feature unlimited testing for one person. All the information to apply can be found on the Brian Function Testing website.

Popular on KCENTV.com: