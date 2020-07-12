Baylor falls to No. 16 Arkansas in Fayetteville

The Lady Bears lost to the Razorbacks on Sunday evening 83-78 making it their first loss since March 8.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The No. 4 Lady Bears traveled to Fayetteville Sunday evening to face their first ranked opponent of the season in No. 16 Arkansas.

Didi Richards made her first start since suffering a spinal cord shock injury back in October, she played 30 minutes off the bench against USF on Tuesday.

The game was back and forth through the first half, Arkansas went into the break up 38-26. Dijonai Carrington had a game high 11 points in the first 2 quarters of play followed by Moon Ursin who had 7. Baylor turned the ball over 10 times in the first half.

Baylor started off the second half strong building a 6 point lead, but later let it slip away going down as much as 9 late in the third quarter. The 4th quarter started with Arkansas up 64-57.

In the fourth quarter Arkansas build a 10 point lead, and Baylor was unable to pull ahead but clawed back within two with just under three minutes to play.

The Razorbacks won it 83-78 the final from Fayetteville.

Didi Richards went scoreless in the first half but finished with 8 points 7 rebounds and 8 assists. Carrington finished with a game high 24 points, followed by NaLyssa Smith who had 16 and Ursin who had 14.

Baylor turned the ball over 21 times in the game and shot 31 of 71 from the floor, 31 percent from behind the arch.