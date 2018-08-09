UTSA coach Frank Wilson said throughout the week that Baylor, which finished 1-11 last year, was a vastly improved team this season. He was right.

The Roadrunners got the best of the Bears in Waco last year, but Baylor came out of the chute quickly Saturday night and never trailed in spoiling UTSA's home opener.

Charlie Brewer completed 23 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns, leading Baylor to a 37-20 victory before a crowd of 42,071 at the Alamodome.

The crowd was the second-largest for a UTSA home game since the Roadrunners kicked off their first season in 2011. UTSA dropped to 0-2, the Roadrunners' worst start after two games since they began the 2015 season 0-4.

UTSA plays at Kansas State, its third consecutive opponent from a Power 5 conference, next Saturday.

Baylor (2-0) lost to UTSA 17-10 in Waco last year and went 0-6 at home. The Bears rolled to a 55-27 victory against FCS team Abilene Christian in their season opener last week, snapping an eight-game home losing streak.

While UTSA lost for the second consecutive week, Wilson was hardly dejected after the game.

"I thought our team took a step in the right direction," he said. "I thought we were vastly improved from a week ago."

Arizona State routed the Roadrunners 49-7 in Tempe last week, churning out more than twice as much total offensive yardage (503-220) and holding the visitors to only two yards rushing. The UTSA offense never found its rhythm, giving up nine sacks and finishing with three turnovers.

Baylor outgained the Roadrunners 494-255 in total offense, getting 91 yards rushing and 403 passing. UTSA finished with 98 yards on the ground and 157 passing.

Junior quarterback Cordale Grundy, who made his second start for the Roadrunners, played the entire game and completed 18 of 31 passes, with one interception, for 157 yards and one TD. He was sacked four times.

"It wasn't a perfect game by him, but he was a little more precise," Wilson said of Grundy. "Had a few throws that were errant in some regard, but I thought he managed the game well. I thought he showed poise and leadership for our team, and was able to mount together several drives that were double digits, and when you're able to do that, it speaks to the discipline of your team. I thought his day was much improved."

The Bears led 30-20 before salting away the win with a 1-yard TD run by JaMycal Hasty with 1:29 remaining. The score capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive that consumed 6:57.

Ahead 20-13 at the half, Baylor went up 27-13 on a 7-yard pass from Charlie Brewer to Jalen Hurd with 3:42 left in the third quarter. The score ended a 10-play, 58-yard drive.

The Roadrunners retaliated on the ensuing possession, mounting a 12-play, 75-yard march that ended with Cordale Grundy's 10-yard TD strike to wide receiver Blaze Moorhead. Jared Sackett's extra-point kick trimmed the Bears' lead to 27-20 with 13:07 remaining. A 38-yard field goal by Connor Martin extended the lead to 30-20 with 9:29 left.

Down by double digits three times in the first half, UTSA trailed only 20-13 at the break. B.J. Daniels scored on a 2-yard run to cut Baylor's lead to 20-13 with nine seconds left in the second quarter. Sackett kicked the extra point.

Defensive tackle King Newton, the son of former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Newton, set up the TD by recovering a fumble by Bears quarterback Jalan McClendon at the Baylor 35. The big play in the scoring drive was a 22-yard pass from Grundy to Greg Campbell on first down.

The Bears had gone ahead 20-6 on a 32-yard field goal by Connor Martin with 1:56 remaining in the half. The Baylor scoring drive began after Jalen Pitre recovered at Bears onside kick at the BU 49. A 36-yard pass from Jared Atkinson, who took a pitch on an end-around, to Brewer moved Baylor to the UTSA 15 on first down.

Martin's field goal came on the possession after Brewer connected with Denzel Mims for a 22-yard TD that put the Bears up 17-6 with 4:03 left in the half. The score capped a seven-play, 97-yard drive.

Baylor led 10-0 after scoring on its first two possessions. The first Bears score came on a 3-yard pass from Brewer to JaMyal Hasty with 8:48 left in the opening period. The TD ended a nine-play, 50-yard drive that started after UTSA went three-and-out on its first possession.

Cornerback Derrek Thomas intercepted a pass by Grundy on the first play of the Roadrunners' next possession to set up Baylor at the UTSA 32. The Bears had to settle for a 47-yard field goal by Martin after they failed to get a first down.

The Roadrunners narrowed the gap to 10-6 on field goals of 47 and 46 yards by Sackett. But Baylor scored 10 unanswered points to go up 20-6 before B.J. Daniels's 2-yard TD at the end of the half.

Baylor outgained UTSA 234-155 in total offensive yardage in the first half, getting 43 yards passing and 191 passing. The Roadrunners had 81 yards rushing and 74 passing in the first two quarters.

