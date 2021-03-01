Baylor's Jeramiah Dickey hired as Boise State's new athletic director

Boise State made the announcement Saturday evening.

BOISE, Idaho — Baylor's Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeramiah Dickey, is headed to Idaho after being named Boise State's new athletic director.

Dickey previously served as Baylor University's Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics since February 2017.

“I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to lead Bronco Athletics,” Dickey said in a press release announcing his hire. “There is no question the Boise State national brand resonates at the highest levels in college athletics. The successes surrounding all of Bronco Athletics are well known. I am looking forward to working with President Tromp as we build on that solid foundation of all of our programs.”

He began his Baylor career in February 2017, serving as Associate Vice President of Athletic Operations before being promoted to Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics a year later.

At Baylor, Dickey most recently provided leadership, oversight and team vision to the Bears’ external relations, business operations, facilities, event management, and more. He also worked in collaboration with the head coach and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades.

