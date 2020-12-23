Tony Parker documentary coming soon to Netflix

"Tony Parker: The Final Shot" will be released two weeks from today on Wednesday, January 6.

SAN ANTONIO — Tony Parker fans have something to look forward to in the new year.

A documentary on the former Spurs player is coming to Netflix.

The film, which runs 1:38 in length, is described as a "retrospective of Parker's career" – examining Parker's early life and his determination which "led him to become arguably the greatest French basketball player."

It also features interviews with Kobe Bryant, Thierry Henry, David Robinson and many more NBA standouts.