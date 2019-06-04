SAN ANTONIO — The Final Four may be taking center stage this weekend, but on a local level, a different basketball team has its own great story to tell.

"I like to say that I was napping more than sleeping," said St. Mary's senior basketball guard Kaitlan Walla. "I'd be done with the day around 5:30 p.m., I'd go home, take a shower and nap until about midnight, wake up and I'd do homework until practice."

When it came down to it, Walla was only getting about four hours of sleep some nights.

Walla doesn't go all-out on the basketball court. She's all about getting a laser-focus on her academics as well. As a result, she's set to graduate this spring with two degrees—one in psychology from St. Mary's and one in biochemistry from Texas State.

"I got all Bs at Texas State, and if you know biochemistry classes, that is not easy," Walla said.

Neither is trying to schedule all those academic hours while also playing basketball at a high level. Where did the time for practice come from?

Well, Texas State classes start at 8 a.m., which meant fall practices at St. Mary's tipped around 5:30 a.m...which means getting out of bed around 4 or 4:30 a.m.

Walla's team was willing to do it for her.

"We weren't happy about it at first and we have her a hard time and told her like, 'This kinda sucks, Kate,'" said Walla's teammate, Alexia Torres.

But everybody bought in.

"She made it sound good," said senior guard Arysia Porter. "She was like, 'It's going to be worth it.'"

Jason Martens, their coach, said he would make sure Walla had to leave for class on the days she had them.

"I'd have a timer on my phone, and every time it would go off, we'd just basically tell Kate, 'Take off,'" he said. "And the rest of the team would practice for another 30 or 45 minutes."

As for what's next after graduation, Walla isn't slowing down her momentum.

"I'm going to work for a year to make my application better and then go get my PhD. I want to be a doctor in neural psychology," she said.