Basketball icon, coach Billy Tubbs reportedly dead at 85

Tubbs graduated from Lamar University in 1958.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Basketball icon Billy Tubbs has reportedly died at the age of 85 after being placed in hospice care.

Tubbs attended Tulsa Central High School, where he lettered three years according to the Beaumont Enterprise.

He then played at Lon Morris Junior College, helping the "Bearcats reach the National Junior College semi-finals."

Tubbs, who graduated from and coached at Lamar University, lettered two years under Coach Jack Martin and became Martin's assistant coach from 1960-1971.

He went on to become head coach at Southwestern University from 1971-1973 and returned to Lamar University from 1976 to 1980.

From 1976 to 1980, he gained national attention, leading Lamar to a "75-46 record and the school's first two NCAA Tournament appearances."

"He posted a 23-9 record in 1978-1979, won the Southland Conference championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament where his team upset Detroit in the first round before losing to Michigan in the second round. A year later, the Cardinals went 22-11, won another SLC championship and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Tournament with wins over Weber State and number-five ranked Oregon State, losing to Clemson. He earned SLC Coach of the year honors in 1978 and 1980, and won three conference championships from 1977-1979," according to the Enterprise.

He also spent 14 years as head coach at University of Oklahoma. Tubbs led the "Sooners to the NCAA championship game in 1988 and posted a 333-132 record with a winning percentage of .716."

Tubbs then coached at Texas Christian University, leading the Horned Frogs to a 156-95 record.

Just got a call saying Billy Tubbs just passed away. I loved that guy. I will never forget those trips to Buffalo Wild Wings with me, Billy and Coach Roc, listening to old stories and laughing. #RIP coach. Much love to you and your entire family. #Lamar #Oklahoma #TCU #Legend pic.twitter.com/g7dP5lGle8 — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) November 1, 2020