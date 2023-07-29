USA Baseball set a record at U-12 Baseball World Cup ... scoring 43 runs

TAINAN, Taiwan — USA Baseball just posted one of the most lopsided scoring lines you'll ever see.
They beat New Zealand in the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-12 Baseball World Cup on Saturday 43-1. Yes, you read that correctly. 43 ... in baseball.
The team's 43 runs scored easily set a new single-game record for any 12U National Team, breaking the high of 29 previously set during the World Cup Qualifiers gold-medal game against Venezuela in May, according to USA Baseball. Things started out "normal," you could say, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first.
In the second frame, Team USA really started to get the bats going, posting an 11-run inning.
But that was just the start of it.
In the third, Team USA somehow bested their second inning outing with 20 more runs in the third inning, including a grand slam from Bryant Ju.
The game was called after the fourth inning because of the mercy rule.
With the win, Team USA remains unbeaten in opening games at the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup, improving to 6-0 all-time. Team USA is back in action Sunday against Panama.
More Sports stories: