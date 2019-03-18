SAN ANTONIO — The Flying Chanclas are coming back for the 2019 season.

The alter-ego of the San Antonio Missions was unveiled last year as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, which the league describes as a "season-long event series meant to embrace the culture of the local Hispanic communities of the teams involved."

MiLB has announced that the Copa de la Diversión will return for 19 games during the upcoming season, and to mark the return, the Missions have unveiled a new Flying Chanclas logo.

The new logo "is the next step in the story of the 'Flying Chancla,'" according to a press release from the Missions. Last year's logo depicted a chancla flying through the air, presumably after being thrown by an abuela. In the new logo, the team says "the chancla has connected with its intended target."

San Antonio Missions

The team will play under the Flying Chanclas name for 13 home games and six road games. The Missions say that the 2018 jersey and cap will continue to be worn as well.

RELATED: Flying Chanclas hat tops Minor League Baseball sales for 2018

33 teams participated in the Copa de la Diversión last year; in 2019, that number increases to 72.

The Missions season begins Thursday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.