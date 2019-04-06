Former MacArthur Brahma Josh Jung was selected with the number eight pick in Monday’s Major League Baseball draft by the Texas Rangers.

Jung starred for MacArthur from 2013 to 2016, leading the team to four playoff appearances as a pitcher and infielder. He was selected to the All-State team three times before taking his game to the next level.

The 21-year-old third baseman was named the co-player of the year in the Big 12 Conference this season as a member of Texas Tech’s baseball team. In his three-year career at Tech, Jung is batting .347 with 250 hits and 176 runs batted in.

The Red Raiders’ season continues this weekend against Oklahoma State in the NCAA Super Regionals, so the Rangers will need to wait a little longer before he suits up for his first pro game.

