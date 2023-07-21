'When we get together, we get loud and rowdy' | Many Austinites excited for the Women's World Cup

Many Austinites are eager to see Team USA try and capture their third consecutive World Cup.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin has developed into a noted soccer city, and for the next few weeks, local fans won't just be supporting Austin FC.

The US Women's World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand and the United States kicks off its tournament against Vietnam on Friday night.

Elizabeth Villasana is excited for the World Cup. Now 15, she has been playing soccer since she was four, and is a soccer trainer at the Soccer HUB.

"It’s always something I look forward to because it happens every four years. It's fun to root for your team and see how beautiful it is - all the passes and dribbles and how everything works," said Villasana.

The Soccer Hub off U.S. Highway 183 in North Austin plans to have a watch party for the first match Friday. It's fun for all ages and a crowd of over 100 fans is expected.

The Haymaker Sports Bar on Manor Road is where Austin's chapter of the American Outlaws will take in Friday's match.

"Austin American Outlaws - we are group of supporters that support the women's and men's national teams. When we get together, we get loud and rowdy,” said member Kaci Hill.

Hill has been a member of the American Outlaws for more than 10 years and said she is ready for the Women's World Cup.



"It’s so exciting, [the] women are so intense. They give their all, [and] it’s wonderful they are getting paid equally," Hill said.

For this year’s World Cup, Hill and Villasana are feeling confident about the U.S. team’s chances.



"We are going to bring back No. 5," Hill exclaimed.

