SAN ANTONIO - It is easy to overlook a school like Atonement Academy, but the Crusaders are building something special.

“This team is probably the most unified of any Atonement sport I’ve seen," senior Luke Hivnor said.

The Crusaders are all about strength in numbers, which is important in their brand of football.

“Six-man football is a great sport. I know the second game last year we scored 96 points and lost," head coach Dakotah Vidal said.

“The tempo, the speed at which it plays especially if you’re low in numbers it can be a really exhausting game," Hivnor added.

The Atonement Academy is entering its eighth year of existence, and Vidal has been a vital part of its history.

“It’s definitely a cool transition being on both sides of it as a student and now as an athletic director," Vidal said.

The 24-year-old coach helped start the program as a junior in high school, and he’s still giving back today.

Atonement Academy head coach Dakotah Vidal is also interim athletic director. The alumnus is just 24 years old.

“I’ve always had that passion of coaching kids and giving back to a school that helped me as a child and as an adult," Vidal said.

“We started out as kids here looking up to him as the quarterback and pretty much the leader of the high school and playing for him now is pretty special," senior Joey Joiner said.

The thing about programs like Atonement Academy is they don’t take the little things for granted. Not only is this the first year with goal posts on its field, but the school will also have a homecoming for the first time and finally play under the "Friday night lights."

“The program is pretty special since we built it from the ground up pretty much," Joiner, who plays tight end and linebacker, said.

During one season, the school only had six players suit up. Now, the team has 14 members with a long-term goal of becoming an 11-man squad in the future.

“Yeah, we got big things happening at this program. We’re looking forward to the season," Vidal said.

Atonement Academy practices one week before its season opener.

