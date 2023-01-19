Astros bring World Series trophy to Uvalde Thursday

The Astros are calling the trip "The Caravan" and it also includes stops in the Houston area and Corpus Christi.

UVALDE, Texas — The Houston Astros are bringing their World Series trophy to Uvalde on Thursday.

The trip is part of a tour around the state the team is doing this month following their 2022 World Series victory.

The Astros are calling the trip "The Caravan" and it also includes stops in the Houston area and Corpus Christi.

For the Uvalde trip, the team tweeted that the trophy will be at the Uvalde Civic Center from noon to 2 p.m. and Shooting Stars will be at the H-E-B on Main Street in Uvalde from noon to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, the Astros players and the Shooting Stars had an early dinner at Whataburger by the Bay in Corpus Christi.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.