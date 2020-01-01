HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and his wife Kara are celebrating more than just the New Year on Wednesday.

Kara McCullers gave birth to their daughter Ava Rae McCullers on Tuesday.

“2019 brought me my biggest blessing of all. Welcome to the world Ava Rae McCullers 👼😭💗” Kara said in a post on Instagram showing her holding their newborn daughter.

The Astros pitcher shared a heartwarming photo of his newborn daughter grabbing his finger as she rested in her mother’s arms.

"And just like that you had my heart forever. Ava Rae McCullers 💕 #happynewyear #2020 ❄️" he said in a post on Instagram.

Congratulations to the new mother and father and Happy New Year to Baby Ava Rae.

