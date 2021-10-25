Astros ace injured; won't be able to pitch in World Series

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. won’t pitch in the World Series for the Houston Astros because of a forearm strain.
After a career-high 13 wins during the regular season, when he also had a 3.16 ERA and 185 strikeouts, McCullers got hurt in the AL Division Series. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 victory over the Chicago White Sox but let after four innings in Game 4 with what the team said was forearm tightness.
"It is what it is. I can't do anything about it," McCullers said while talking with the media Monday. “The worst thing is that I can’t be there for the team."
McCullers, who was left off the AL Championship Series roster, said Monday that he and the team have known there was less than a 1% chance of him getting back for the World Series, but there was no need to write him off until they had to.
The right-hander said the type of strain he has usually means six to eight weeks before picking up a ball and throwing.
“Tried to push it as far as we could, just couldn’t make it back to throwing,” he said.
