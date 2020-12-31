x
Video: Armed Forces Bowl in Ft. Worth ends with massive brawl

It went on for several minutes, and one Tulsa player had to be helped from the field.
Credit: AP
Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule (3) hits Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin (7) on the facemask during a postgame fight after Mississippi State's win in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mississippi State beat No. 24 Tulsa 28-26 in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth Thursday, but the game may be remembered for the brawl after the game was over.

The game was on ESPN and after the final whistle blew, the sports network cut to their studio show, but quickly went back to the Amon G. Carter Stadium as tensions boiled over with pushing and shoving that led to punching and kicking. 

While there had been high tensions between the teams before and during the game, it boiled over after it ended with the cameras capturing the melee for several minutes.

At one point during the brawl, Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath could be seen kicking a Tulsa player who was on the ground.

Tulsa’s Kendarin Ray had to be helped off the field. CBS Sports reports that Tulsa coach Phillip Montgomery says he believes Ray suffered a concussion.

Credit: AP
Tulsa trainers and players help safety Kendarin Ray (1) to the locker room after a postgame fight after Mississippi State's win in the Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

At this point, there's no word on disciplinary action and neither school has issued a statement.

   

