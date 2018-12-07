Professional football is coming to San Antonio in February, as the Alliance of American Football will begin play with 8 teams across the country.

We know that Daryl Johnston will serve as general manager and Mike Riley will serve as head coach of San Antonio's team, which will play its five home games in the Alamodome.

While we still don't know the team's name, schedule, or who will play for it, we learned Thursday the process by which players would be selected for the team. The league revealed the method, which begins when a player agrees to play in the league.

The first step is to look at where that player played football in college. If the player suited up for a college team assigned to a region corresponding with an AAF franchise, that player is automatically assigned to that "local" team. For example, a player who played for Florida, Miami or Florida State would join the pro team in Orlando, while a former Oregon Duck or Utah Ute would go to the team in Salt Lake City.

Here is everything you need to know about The Alliance Player Allocation process.



Associated college and professional teams will be released by Alliance City Team.

If a player didn't play for a college on the list, the Alliance of American Football has NFL and Canadian Football League teams that correspond with each new franchise. These have some regional ties, but seem a bit more random.

Finally, any player not covered by the first two steps may sign with any team in the new league.

What does this mean for the San Antonio franchise set to hit the field in early 2019? There will be a deep talent pool available to select players who aren't on NFL rosters. The list of Division 1 and Division 2 colleges assigned to San Antonio have a history of producing pro-level talent. Check out the full list:

Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Rice, Houston, SMU, TCU, North Texas, UTSA, Texas State, Abilene Christian, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Lamar, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas Southern, Angelo State, Midwestern State, Tarleton State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Texas-Permian Basin, West Texas A&M.

Ever wonder what it would be like to play professional football in San Antonio? If you played for one of these teams, it just may be closer than you think.

As if that's not enough, any player whose college isn't on any regional list, but played for the Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles or Saskatchewan Roughriders will be eligible to go to San Antonio's team.

The Alliance of American Football will host tryouts at their combines next month. They will be held in Los Angeles on August 4, Houston on August 18 and Atlanta on August 25-26.

For more information and to see the full list of teams and their regional allocation schools, check out the AAF's Twitter page.

