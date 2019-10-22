HOUSTON — "Hey, Alexa. Who is going to win the World Series?"

It's a question most Astros fans don't even need to ask because we all think the 'Stros are going to bring Houston another championship.

But if you ask the virtual assistant developed by Amazon, you may be surprised to hear her response.

She admits that statistically the Astros are favored, but predicts a Nationals win because the team is "peaking at the perfect time."

Apparently, Alexa's "home away from home base team" is the Nats.

"Statistically the Astros are favored to win it."

Let's just leave it at that.

About the World Series

Washington hasn't played a game since last Tuesday when they finished off a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. The Astros beat the New York Yankees in six games, finishing the ALCS with a dramatic win on Saturday when Jose Altuve connected for a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Astros and Nationals square off in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Gerrit Cole is taking on Max Scherzer to get the series started. Cole has been nothing short of spectacular this postseason, allowing one run over three starts. He's also struck out 32 and allowed 10 hits.

Justin Verlander will get the ball in Game 2 before the series shifts to Washington. Zack Greinke will take on Patrick Corbin in Game 3 on Friday at Nationals Park.

Tale of the tape:

Washington's regular-season record: 93-69

93-69 Houston's regular-season record: 107-55

107-55 Washington team stats: .265 BA/.342 OBP, 231 HRs, 4.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP

.265 BA/.342 OBP, 231 HRs, 4.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP Houston's team stats: .274 BA/.352 OBP, 288 HRs, 3.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP

