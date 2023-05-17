Alamo Heights golf wins girls 5A UIL title

Meanwhile, another Alamo Heights team placed in the top-five.

SAN ANTONIO — They had unfinished business, and this week their best swings – and putts – paid off.

A year after the Alamo Heights girls golf team lost out on a state title by just one stroke, the team was victorious in 2023. The Mules' Blue team shot a 29-over, a whopping 12 strokes ahead of second-place Montgomery and more than enough to secure the 5A UIL title on Tuesday.

Julia Vollmer, Lindsey Lee, Elizabeth Whalen, Katherine Salisbury and Charlotte Gnam made up the winning squad.

MULES UP FOR THE STATE CHAMPS!! Our Alamo Heights Blue team is the 5A Girls UIL State Golf Champions! The AH Gold team tied for 5th in the state. What a great day to be a Mule! ⛳️⛳️🐴🆙⛳️⛳️#NoPlaceLikeAHISD pic.twitter.com/F7cfvugNe3 — Alamo Heights ISD (@AHISD) May 16, 2023

The team returned several starters from last year's runner-up team. Meanwhile, the Alamo Heights Gold team wasn't far behind, shooting a 59-over to tie with Boerne Champion for fifth place.

Here's how the top 10 teams fared in the tourney:

1. Alamo Heights (Blue): +29

2. Montgomery: +41

3. Lake Creek: +50

4. Frisco Centennial: +56

5. Alamo Heights (Gold): +59

5. Boerne Champion: +59

7. Argyle: +86

7. Frisco Wakeland: +86

9. Friendswood: +98

10. Amarillo: +102

