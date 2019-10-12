SAN ANTONIO — The eyes of Texas will soon be upon San Antonio, when the Longhorns roll into town.

The University of Texas is squaring off with the University of Utah in the 27th Valero Alamo Bowl on December 31.

The announcement was made on Sunday what teams would be facing off in the Alamodome on New Year’s Eve, and on Monday, fans were already lining up to buy tickets.

Jerome Cohen has made a career selling tickets. He’s owned and operated Best Tickets since 1995. He said San Antonians are excited about the game, especially since a Texas team is hitting the field.

“I think the local fans are really interested because it gives people an opportunity to see Texas without having to drive to Austin,” Cohen said.

Every time UT has made an appearance in the Alamo Bowl, ticket sales have surpassed 65,000. But Cohen said tickets aren’t going that fast—yet.

“Anytime we have a Texas team at the Alamo Bowl, it'll be a sellout,” he said.

Cohen said tickets are going anywhere from $75 to $500 right now, and he doesn’t see the prices getting much higher.

“My crystal ball is on the blink, but I predict prices to stay probably, you know, relative to about $100 average sale price,” he said.

And most of those tickets will be going to Texas fans, ready to cheer on their Longhorns.

“I don't predict a big spike at the end because Utah is too far to travel from,” Cohen said. “Pacific Coast teams tend not to travel as well, so I anticipate it probably to be a more gradual sell than a spiking sell.”

This is the first appearance in the Alamo Bowl for Utah, and the fourth for the Longhorns.

The game is set for New Year’s Eve at the Alamodome; kick-off is 6:30 p.m.