Oklahoma Sooners will make first trip to Alamo Bowl to face Oregon Ducks

Kickoff for the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl is set for 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

SAN ANTONIO — The Oklahoma Sooners will take on the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 edition of the Valero Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29, game officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners, who have appeared in a bowl game every year since 1999 and have won seven national championships, will be playing in the Alamo Bowl for the first time. The Ducks will be making their third appearance in the Alamo Bowl. They won the game in 2013 and lost an overtime thriller in 2016.

The Alamo Bowl, held at the Alamodome, has been a showcase of top Pac-12 and Big 12 teams since 1993. The last two editions featured victories by the Texas Longhorns over Colorado and Utah, while other top-tier programs like TCU, Oregon and UCLA have been selected in recent years.

The game went on last year despite the pandemic, though the crowd of 10,822 college football fans was a fraction of the attendance the game has seen. The Alamo Bowl routinely draws upwards of 60,000 spectators.