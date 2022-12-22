Air Force defeats Baylor in Armed Forces Bowl, 30-15

It was a freezing night in Fort Worth as Air Force secured its 10th win of the season taking down Baylor, 30-15.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The freezing temperatures in Texas weren't enough to stop college football.

The Baylor Bears played in their coldest game of the season against Air Force Thursday night at the 2022 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth. This was the first time these two teams have met since 1977. After losing their last three games of the season, the Bears were looking to end the year on a high note.

Defensive tackle Siaki Apu Ika and defensive back Mark Milton were the only two players who opted out of the bowl game. Earlier in the day, Ika announced through his Instagram that he would be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

On the first drive of the game, the Bears go three and out. Air Force came out hot with two first downs in the air to work it up the field. This is a team that leads the nation in time of possession.

After a 15-play, 9 minute drive, Air Force got on the board first with a 2-yard touchdown run into the end zone for Brad Roberts. After a blocked point after, Air Force took the lead 6-0.

After a Baylor stop, Air Force offense continued to work it up the field. The Falcons capped off a 5 play, 38-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal for Matthew Dapore to widen the gap, 9-0 to end the first quarter.

To open up the second quarter, Baylor forced Air Force off the field scoreless for the first time of the night. Blake Shapen worked the ball and hit Josh Cameron for 32 yards. After finally getting inside the red zone for the first time all night, the Bears couldn't convert. After a missed 38-yard field goal, Falcons continued the shutout, 9-0.

With 1:38 left in the first half, Baylor finally had a momentum play with a big time sack for Jackie Marshall on fourth-and-one on Baylor's 48.

With 18 seconds on the clock, Baylor was on the Air Force 23. Blake Shapen found Hal Presley for the first six of the game for the Bears. After a made point after, Baylor tightened the gap, 9-7.

To open up the second half, the Falcons came out hot. Quarterback Haaziq Daniels completed a 68-yard pass to move the ball up field. Daniels ran it in for another Falcons touchdown. Air Force widened the gap, 16-7.

Air Force's own Caleb Rillos scores his first touchdown of the season with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Falcons widened the gap even more. 23-7.

With 300 yards of total offense, Air Force closed out the third quarter, 23-7.

The Falcons kept on rolling to open up the fourth. Roberts ran it in for another Air Force touchdown widening the gap, 30-7.

The Bears started to wake up in the fourth. Blake Shapen connected with Gavin Holmes for a 14-yard touchdown. The Bears then go for two and Shapen dove it in. Bears started creeping, 30-15.

With a final score of 30-15 in Fort Worth, Air Force secured its 10th win of the season. The Bears now end 2022 with a four game losing streak and set their eyes to next year.