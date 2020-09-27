(10) Aggies Win Season Opener Over Vandy

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Isaiah Spiller had 117 yards rushing and Ainias Smith ran for a touchdown to help No. 10 Texas A&M overcome three turnovers in a mistake-filled game to get a 17-12 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. Spiller had just five yards rushing in the first half before getting going after halftime. Smith added 51 yards rushing after switching from receiver to running back this season to steady the offense on a night when Kellen Mond fumbled twice, losing one.

Team Notes

- Three players made their first career start in the season opener, including sophomore DB Erick Young, freshman DB Jaylon Jones and freshman WR Kam Brown.

- Texas A&M recorded multiple interceptions in a game for the first time since the 2019 season opener against Texas State.

- The Aggies have now claimed victory in eight straight home openers.

- A&M moved to 13-0 in the Jimbo Fisher era when leading after the first quarter.

- Today’s captains against Vanderbilt were QB Kellen Mond, OL Dan Moore Jr., LB Buddy Johnson, DL Micheal Clemons.

Individual Notes

- Sophomore RB Isaiah Spiller surpassed the 1,000 career rushing yards mark in the 14th game of his career with a 57-yard breakaway downfield to start the third quarter, upping his career total to 1,063 by game’s end.

- Spiller made it five 100-yard games in his career, and became the fourth player in program history to have multiple games with over 100 rushing yards on under 10 carries, finishing the night with 117 yards on eight attempts.

- Sophomore RB Ainias Smith scored the first rushing touchdown of his career and A&M’s first touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run to the end zone. Smith made the move to running back prior to the Texas Bowl last season.

- Sophomore WR Caleb Chapman scored the first touchdown of his career on a 17-yard reception at the beginning of the third quarter.

- Senior LB Aaron Hansford made the second start of his career on defense and finished with a career- and team-high 11 takedowns.

- Senior LB Buddy Johnson recorded the third double-digit tackle game of his career as he matched a career high with 11 takedowns.

- Sophomore DL DeMarvin Leal set a career-best in tackles with seven against Vanderbilt.

- Junior DB Leon O’Neal Jr. also had a career-high seven takedowns, adding the third interception of his career.

- Sophomore LB Andre White Jr. made a career-high five tackles in the win.

- Sophomore S Demani Richardson recorded the second interception of his career with a pick with 9:40 on the clock in the third quarter. He finished with seven tackles, five solo.