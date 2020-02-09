Aggies defensive back Elijah Blades opts out; Jimbo Fisher remains confident in deep secondary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As for who Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher plans to start on both offense and defense in the season opener.
That answer is really clear at most positions besides at wide receiver opposite Jhamon Ausbon and in the secondary.
After Monday night though, we know cornerback Elijah Blades won't be in the rotation because blades has opted out of the 2020 season. Blades, who was likely going to start opposite Myles Jones, had three pass breakups and 1.5 sacks last year.
The good news however, the Aggies are extremely deep in the secondary. Jaylon Jones, Brian George, and Travon Fuller will now battle for the second starting defensive back spot.
Clifford Chatman and Devin Morris are your nickle corners. Then at safety, Demani Richardson and Leon O'Neal Jr. will likely be your starters. But Keldrick Carper and Brian Williams provide quality depth.
For that unit, it is all about improving on 10 interceptions from last season, and eliminating the deep pass.