Aggie women's hoops set to host Ole Miss Sunday afternoon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Ole Miss Rebels at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (5-8, 0-3 SEC) are 5-3 at home this season and are giving up just 52.9 points per game in Aggieland. The A&M defense is forcing teams to shoot 35.3% from the field and only allowing 4.1 fast break points per contest inside Reed Arena.

Defensive Battle

Texas A&M has held every one of their opponents under their average scoring output this season. The Aggies are No. 24 in the country in 3-point field goal defense, holding teams to a mere 25.7% from deep.

