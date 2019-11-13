Spurs (5-5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-4)

When, where: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Target Center, Minnesapolis

All-time series record: Spurs lead 89-30

Last season: Spurs won 3-1

Last meeting: Spurs 116, Timberwolves 113, Jan. 18, Minneapolis

Spurs' last game: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies 113-109, Monday, AT&T Center

Timberwolves' last game: Beat Pistons 120-114, Monday, Detroit

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League), out; guard/forward Keldon Johnson (G League), out; forward Luka Samanic (G League), out; guard Quindarry Weatherspoon (G League), out.

Timberwolves' injury/inactive report: Forward Keita Bates-Diop (G League), out; forward Jordan Bell (right shoulder sprain), doubtful; forward Kelan Martin (G League), out; guard Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain), doubtful; guard Jaylen Nowell (G League), out; center/forward Naz Reid (G League), out; guard Jeff Teague (illness), questionable.

Notable: After playing the Timberwolves, the Spurs face the Magic on Friday night in Orlando, Fla. They end the week at home against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday . . . The Silver and Black are 92-6 (.939) when scoring 120+ points under Gregg Popovich. That's the best record in the NBA since 1996.

GAME PREVIEW

The Spurs lost at home only once during the 2015-16 season, winning 39 straight at the AT&T Center before falling to Golden State. They bounced back with an overtime victory two nights later to tie the 1985-86 Boston Celtics for the best home record, 40-1, in NBA history.

Three weeks into the current season, the Silver and Black already have lost three games at home after starting the campaign with three straight wins at the AT&T Center.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Spurs 113-109 on Monday night, handing them their fourth loss in five games and second in a row at home.

So what gives? Why are the Spurs struggling to win games anywhere after their 3-0 start. Coach Gregg Popovich was direct when assessing his team's problems following the loss to the Grizzlies.

"Well, you know, it's a 48-minute game and we're not executing or competing enough for the 48 minutes," Popovich said. "A little spotty in and out.

"So we've got to be more consistent in our play, competitive-wise and execution-wise. Memphis did a good job of that. They made threes, they were physical, they played a good game. I thought they did a fine job."

The Silver and Black fell behind by 16 points in the first quarter, but battled back to trail by only three at the half. Memphis pushed its lead to 14 in the third quarter and was up by 11 heading into the final period.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray, playing defense against Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on Monday night. is progressing steadily after missing all of last season with a knee injury.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

The Spurs chipped away at the deficit and tied the game twice before Rudy Gay nailed a three-pointer and LaMarcus Aldridge scored on a layup, putting San Antonio up 106-101 with 4:53 left. Undaunted, the Grizzlies tied the game at 108 and pulled away in the final two minutes.

Hoping that a change of scenery will do them good, the Silver and Black open a two-game road trip Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They play the Magic in Orlando, Fla., on Friday and end the week with a home game against Portland on Saturday.

"You just keep going," Popovich said, when asked how the Spurs can improve as a team. "You just keep playing. There is no magic formula."

The biggest culprit in the Spurs' downturn has been their inconsistency on defense. When the game got tight down the stretch, they couldn't make enough stops to give themselves a chance to win.

Led by Jaren Jackson Jr. (24) and Dillon Brooks (21), Memphis shot 50.6 percent overall (44-87) and 39.3 percent (11-28) from the three-point line.

Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan, who scored 12 points and had a game-high seven assists, was asked about the team's mindset heading into the road trip.

"There has to be a sense of urgency," DeRozan said. "It doesn't get any easier. We can't live for any sympathy. We have to understand that we're going on the road, where it's much tougher to win. We have to buckle down and be ready for the challenge."

Spurs guard Derrick White came off the bench to score 15 points in Monday night's 113-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center.

Photo by Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to KENS5.com

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay led the Spurs' scoring with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Derrick White (15) and Bryn Forbes (14) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Spurs shot 47.2 percent overall (42-89) and 40 percent (12-30) from beyond the arc. Forbes nailed 4 of 9 three-pointers and Gay made 3 of 4 from long distance. White (2-6) and Marco Belinelli (2-7) knocked down two three-pointers each.

Gay was asked about the team's slow start.

"I don’t know," he said. "I mean, I don’t know. It happens. It’s a long season. It gives us a chance to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out what we have to do and try to move on from here.

"It’s early, not a lot of teams are starting off well. We haven’t so far, but we have room to improve. This is obviously a pretty down period for us, but we have to pick ourselves up."

Gay also addressed the Spurs' lack of consistency.

“Keep it basic and play the way we know how to play," he said. "The only way you can be consistent is to do what you consistently do. Continue to do what we can do out there on the court, each individual, and try to get better at it.”