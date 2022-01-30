Three AFC champions from Houston are Headed to the Super Bowl playing for the Bengals

Three former Houston high school stars are headed to Super Bowl LVI in L.A.

HOUSTON — They might have been considered the underdogs, but Houstonians Damion Square, Trayveon Williams and Michael Thomas are now AFC Champions.

Square, who's a defensive end for the Bengals, went to Yates High School.

His wife Brandi spoke to us from Kansas City said she couldn’t be more elated that now that he’s Super Bowl-bound.

“I can’t even put into words how excited I am right now," she said.

Square went to the University of Alabama and is a nine-year NFL veteran. He played for five different teams this year and was a Raider before being picked up by the Bengals just this week – making history in the process as the only player to play for two teams in the same postseason.

“For him to be in the league for nine years as an undrafted free agent and to finally make it on a team that he played against and they picked him up… who does that?” Brandi said laughing.

Damion's parents Sharie and Kevin Green also spoke to us after the thrilling victory and say this huge accomplishment is a testament to his perseverance his Third Ward pride.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from. All that matters is that you never give up on your dream. And it is possible… it is possible," says Sharie.

Running Back Trayveon Williams used to line up in the A&M backfield and went to CE King High School in northeast Houston. His brother Gentre celebrated at a watch party with family and friends.

“We were so proud of him, the entire Bengals," said Gentre.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him as a brother… CE King High School stand up! We got one in the Super Bowl!” he continued.

And Brandi, who's been right by Damion's side through his NFL journey moment, was left speechless.

“Now you made NFL history… now you’re on your way to the Super Bowl… can you put that to words… I want you to put that to words," she said laughing.

A third Houstonian, Michael Thomas, is also headed to the Super Bowl with the Bengals. Thomas, a wide receiver, went Chester W. Nimitz Senior High School in Houston.