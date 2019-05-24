One football league's demise may turn into a bargain for another.

Debuting next year, the XFL is hoping to score equipment from the now-bankrupt Alliance of American Football.

According to bankruptcy court documents filed this week, Alpha Entertainment, the XFL's parent company, is asking a judge to approve the sale of equipment, including shoulder pads, helmets, tackling dummies and other equipment.

The equipment is stored inside a warehouse here in San Antonio. The price tag-- a reduced cost of $375,000.

Alpha has already put down a deposit of more than $37,000. If approved, any money from the sale would go to the AAF's many creditors, who at most would only see pennies on the dollar.

