JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reported 86 medical calls were made from TIAA Bank Field and 18 people were taken to hospitals during Sunday's hot temperatures as the Jaguars faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This comes after JFRD warned football fans to "be smart, listen to your body and stay hydrated (alcohol dehydrates you)."

JFRD posted photos of a thermometer tracking rising temperatures at the stadium, which exceeded 122 degrees.

In anticipation of high temperatures, the Jaguars allowed fans to bring a sealed bottle of water.

Each ticket allowed a guest to bring a factory-sealed plastic water bottle measured 16.9 ounces or less inside the TIAA Bank Field. No other outside beverages, cups or reusable water bottles were allowed.

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Jaguars season opener comes in hot with record heat possible

RELATED: Due to Sunday's high temperatures, fans are allowed to bring a sealed bottle of water to Jaguars game