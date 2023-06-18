76ers GC takes home 2023 THE TIPOFF title

The title win is the 76ers GC’s fourth BANNER CHAIN SERIES.

SAN ANTONIO — The NBA 2K League's 76ers GC has done it again!

The team defeated T-Wolves Gaming 2-1 in the three-game series to win THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T.

Not only did the team walk away with the title it also marks the 76ers GC’s fourth BANNER CHAIN SERIES Powered by AT&T trophy (2018, 2019, 2023 THE TIPOFF, 2023 THE TURN), the most in NBA 2K League history.

Aside from another banner, the team walks away with a nice payout.

On their way to the top prize of $100,000 from the overall $250,000 tournament prize pool, 76ers GC defeated Magic Gaming and Gen.G Tigers in the quarterfinals and semifinals of THE TIPOFF, respectively.

Power forward Daniel Tlais was named THE TIPOFF Powered by AT&T tournament MVP after averaging 14 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists across the Finals. Shooting guard Enrique Xavier Barraza added 23 points and 5 assists.

THE TIPOFF is the first of three in-season 5v5 tournaments (THE TIPOFF, THE TURN, and THE TICKET) that are part of THE BANNER CHAIN SERIES Powered by AT&T.

THE TIPOFF featured all 25 NBA 2K League teams and began with three weeks of remote gameplay followed by in-person bracket play that took place at District E Powered in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, June 14 to Saturday, June 17.

2023 competitions continue with THE TURN Powered by AT&T from Tuesday, June 20 to Saturday, July 22 each night at 6 p.m. ET on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.