Valero Texas Open approved for 2021

Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a mass gathering permit for the popular annual event to be held despite the pandemic.

The Valero Texas Open is happening this year – after being nixed last year due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. That's the word from the Bexar County Commissioners Court which gave the annual golf competition the green light Tuesday morning.

A mass gathering permit was approved for San Antonio's only PGA TOUR event to take place in March.

Some changes include:

Masks will be required at all times unless eating or drinking.

Completely changed structures/hospitality facilities will accommodate small, private, smaller gatherings (10-12 guests within venues)

Eating/drinking not allowed within about 10 feet of rope line of golf course to keep spectators away from the players

No enclosed structures – all open air

Spaces created to allow for ample social distancing – accommodating for at least 36 square feet per individual in each venue

Sanitization: PPE will be available to spectators, staff, volunteers, etc. and for those who cannot wear masks for a medical reason – face shields will be provided.

The Champions fore Charity fundraising program has reached another incredible milestone. Together we have raised over $4 million. We’re halfway to our goal!



Thank you to all of the charities and donors who have made this possible. #ChampionsforeCharity #valerotexasopen pic.twitter.com/hvAhgADtne — Champions fore Charity (@VTOChampions) February 22, 2021

The tournament will be open to the public for four days and they are planning to have a maximum of 5,000 people on each of those days.

The Valero Texas Open is the third oldest PGA TOUR tournament. It dates back to 1922, when it was called the Texas Open. San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corporation took over naming rights in 2002.

Plans also call for 1,000 volunteers to support the efforts to communicate messaging of masking up.