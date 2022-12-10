Two Minnesotans win gold at international figure skating competition

Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia, of Shakopee, captured their first senior international gold medal Saturday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb.

Anastasiia Smirnova and Danil Siianytsia, of Shakopee, captured the gold medal Saturday at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Zagreb, Croatia. According to U.S. Figure Skating, it's the first senior international win for the pair, who were two of 14 Americans competing in the competition.

Smirnova and Siianytsia were both born in Dnipro, Ukraine, and later moved to Minnesota.

The U.S. finished with seven medals at the Golden Spin of Zagreb, including gold in all four disciplines.

