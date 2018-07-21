I was out enjoying a rare happy hour with friends this week when I noticed one of the sports bar televisions replaying a college football game from last season. It was Clemson at Syracuse. The Orange pulled that huge upset of the Tigers. It struck for me, for whatever reason, at that very moment, and got me to thinking, from both ends.

Why in the world would any human being play football after everything that medical science has discovered? That’s not even to mention all the negative press that the game has taken. With the constant attacks from this group and that group about the dangers of football, it seems to be a headline more often than not.

Well, I think I can tell you why people play football -- both men and women -- since we’re on the topic. People play football because it’s so damn hard, because the payoff is beyond anything that any other sport can measure, and because it defines everyday life more than any sport can. You know how hard daily life is, right? You live it, you get it. How amazing do you feel when you accomplish that hard goal at whatever it is you were faced with? You feel on top of the world, don’t you? You’re ready to take on anything, and conquer the world! That’s the feeling football gives people. I’d venture to say we even feel that way as just fans. Aren’t you pumped up after your favorite football team wins?

I’ve written about this before, but because of my love of the game, I’ll write about it again. I played one year of football, and that was in fifth grade in early 1980’s. It constantly amazes me how I use those life lessons from 35 years ago every day of my daily life. I didn’t want the guy across from me to win. Are you kidding me? Life is competition, down to the smallest matters. It’s how the human psyche operates.

That’s the impact football had on me, and that’s why we love football the way we do. It reminds of those earned rewards for overcoming the struggles we fight through to be better individual people. And let’s not forget that nobody likes to lose. Take my word for it, even the people that will look you in the eye and tell you they aren’t the least bit competitive, really are.

Rolling your eyes? Some of you might be, but those of who you know what I’m talking about, know exactly what I’m talking about. Football is life, and life, believe it or not, is a tough, but amazing game of football. God Bless it! Glad to have it back!

© 2018 KENS