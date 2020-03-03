SAN DIEGO — What were you doing when you were 14-years old? Probably not running a million-dollar company and gracing the cover on Entrepreneur magazine. Alina Morse is doing just that.

She said she came up with the idea for Zollipops, a lollipop that naturally cleans your teeth, when she was just 7-years old! The company has since grown exponentially with the candy being carried in Target, Wal-Mart and even Amazon!

The Detroit native is in San Diego as the keynote speaker for Maria Shriver's 8th Architects of Change at San Diego's Academy of Our Lady of Peace. Architects of Change is a live conversation series that celebrates and shares stories of inspiration from individuals who challenge what is, imagine what can be, and who moves humanity forward. The goal is to inspire those listening to do the same in their own communities. The premise of the Live series is to bring together a conversation in an intimate setting because when people come together to listen and share, "minds open, hearts move, and change happens."

Currently, she sells seven product lines: Zollipops®, Zolli® Drops, Zaffi® Taffy, Zolli Carmelz, Zolli Gumeez, Zolli Beanz, and Zolli Ball pops. She donates 10 percent of profits to support oral health education & entrepreneurship in schools and in 2020, will be giving 4-MM products through her "Million Smiles Initiative" to help fight America's most chronic childhood disease - tooth decay. Retailers and health practitioners can connect with schools and families in their community through health events sponsored by the Million Smiles Initiative.