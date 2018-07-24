ZEPHYR, Texas — The small town of Zephyr was evacuated Monday evening after a large wildfire caused an explosive threat.

"All Zephyr area evacuated due to explosive threat," Early police wrote on Facebook. "Highway is closed from access road to Mullin. As you approach the traffic light at 377/183 S, traffic is being blocked to avoid using Hwy 183 S. There are numerous First Responders from different counties helping with evacuations and also to divert traffic. Please be alert, watch and listen for emergencies vehicles coming through. Early First Baptist Church, New Beginning Church and the Salvation Army has opened their doors for anyone that has been evacuated."

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the wildfire reached at least 500 acres.

Zephyr is located in Brown County, about 120 miles northwest of Austin. Zephyr is about 14 miles east of Brownwood.

According to Brownwood News, the fire is near an Orica USA plant on CR 259 in Zephyr. The plant is a dynamite storage facility, which also stores ammonium nitrate.

By 8:30 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Forest Service said the plant was no longer directly threatened by the fire, though all local, state and interagency fire resources have resumed engaging in suppressing the fire.

© 2018 KVUE-TV