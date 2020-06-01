SAN ANTONIO — A massive cleanup effort is underway at Wurstfest to prepare for the 2020 festival after a fire gutted the Martktplatz area just after the 2019 festival wrapped up.

Demolition of the Marktplatz area began on December 20 and is expected to wrap up by January 10, according to Wurstfest officials.

The fire was contained to the Marktplatz, which is the food court area, but there was some heat damage to the roof of the historic Wursthalle. Work on the Wursthalle roof will be done at a separate time, officials said.

Despite the cleanup work, Wurstftest officials say they plan to stay on schedule for Wurstfest in 2020, which opens November 6. Organizers are working closely with the City of New Braunfels on the rebuilding process. A rebuilding committee has also been formed to work on plans for a new Marktplatz.

RELATED: 60th anniversary of Wurstfest will go on next November despite massive fire, organizers promise

RELATED: Neighborhood Eats takes on New Braunfels' biggest party!