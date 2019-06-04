SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in the hospital following an accident involving a wrong-way driver Friday night along I-10 near Fresno Drive.

According to police, the driver was driving westbound on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when she side-swiped an oncoming car and then hit another as she rolled.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, while the driver of the first car hit reportedly had internal injuries and a broken femur. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The driver hit while the wrong-way driver's car rolled was not injured.

Police say the wrong-way driver will be charged with intoxication assault.