SAN ANTONIO — A man is accused of intentionally crashing his car into a police cruiser and several cars at an auto dealership on Christmas night.

It all started just after 11 p.m. Wednesday when police say officers spotted the suspect driving the wrong way near Sontera and Highway 281 on the north side.

Police pulled him over and he stopped at first, but then rammed the officer's patrol car and drove off.

He was arrested after officers say he crashed into four parked cars at a nearby Alamo Toyota dealership.

No one was injured in this series of accidents.

