NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Shortly after midnight, New Braunfels Police were called out to the scene of a crash in the 2800 block of State Highway 46 South.

According to a release from the NBPD, witnesses saw a 19-year-old from Garden ridge driving a Toyota pickup swerving back and forth in the southbound lanes before crossing into the northbound lane of SH 46.

The pickup, reportedly, drove head-on into a Chevrolet Malibu carrying a 23-year-old mother and her 2-month old baby.

The crash caused the Toyota pickup to land on its driver side doors with the driver and the 22-year-old passenger trapped in the truck until the fire department arrived and could remove the two. Both were taken to Seton Hospital in Austin.

As for the Chevy Malibu, the car was considerably damaged as a result of the crash trapping the mother and her baby. Witnesses were able to safely remove the baby for her seat until medics arrived. The infant was taken to Resolute Hospital.

The fire department freed the mother of the infant from her car upon arrival. She was taken to SAMMC in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.