WOW! Corpus Christi resident $2.5 million richer after purchasing winning lotto ticket

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident is $2.5 million richer after purchasing a winning lotto ticket.

Texas Lottery officials say the person, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at PMI 2 on 910 S Tancahua Street in Corpus Christi.

Officials say the winnings were from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called 'Instant Millionaire.' The agency says the resident won 1 of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million, but is only the sixth person to win.