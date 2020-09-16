x
WOW! Corpus Christi resident $2.5 million richer after purchasing winning lotto ticket

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident is $2.5 million richer after purchasing a winning lotto ticket. 

Texas Lottery officials say the person, who has chosen to remain anonymous, bought the ticket at PMI 2 on 910 S Tancahua Street in Corpus Christi. 

Officials say the winnings were from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called 'Instant Millionaire.' The agency says the resident won 1 of 10 top prizes worth $2.5 million, but is only the sixth person to win. 

Overall odds of winning any prize, not just the top prizes, are 3.20.