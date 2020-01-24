SAN ANTONIO — Sail through the air at a new attraction at Natural Bridge Caverns!

The new Twisted Trails Zip Rail and Ropes Course is a 60-foot high course that includes rope ladders, double beams, squid steps and lily pads.

Natural Bridge Caverns claims it to be largest outdoor Sky Trail and Sky Rail.

The track includes four zip rails with over 300 feet of suspended track over the tree canopy.

Each climber is outfitted with a safety harness and a certified operator connects each climber to the safety system on the ground.

Click here for more information and size limitations.