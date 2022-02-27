Ukrainian Society of San Antonio showing support for their country amid Russian invasion

On Sunday, the organization held a rally downtown in show of support for people in their home country.

SAN ANTONIO — The Ukrainian Society of San Antonio is showing their support for people in their home country of Ukraine as the European nation fights back against an invasion by the Russian military.

On Sunday, the organization held a rally in Alamo Plaza in downtown San Antonio to show their solidarity and spread awareness on the devastating warfare going on in Ukraine.

“We want [Russian President] Putin to go away and leave us alone. Let us come home and live in peace,” said Irene Van Winkle.

Van Winkle is a member of the Ukrainian Society and has personal ties to the embattled country. She said what her people need most right now is support in hopes it will exert pressure on the government to do much more.

“I’m talking about all government around the world including the United Nations and NATO are part of what we want to get support,” she said.

The group is also calling for peace and prayers, which was a call to action Candy Wagner was there to support. She has no ties to Ukraine but felt compelled by faith to show up.