'Hold on, Dad, those are the sirens': San Antonio's Jewish community 'praying for peace' as Israel-Hamas war escalates

Winslow Swart and Nammie Ichilov have been keeping in contact with family in Israel who have been hunkering down in bomb shelters.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Weekend festivities and prayer observed by San Antonio's Jewish community were tarnished by death and destruction thousands of miles away where Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel.

Winslow Swart was in synagogue when news broke about the sudden escalation of a long-running conflict. According to authorities, at least 900 Israeli citizens have been killed as of Monday. In Gaza, hundreds more have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israeli military. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

The U.S. State Department indicated 11 Americans have also died as a result of the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas, labeled by the U.S. and many other nations as a terrorist organization.

“We’ve experienced the greatest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust,” Swart said. “Obviously, we’re immediately concerned about our family and all our extended family, which is the entire people. So it put a real damper on our festivities because our hearts are with them right now.”

Swart has been keeping in touch with loved ones who live in Israel, although at times that's been difficult.

“This is something you never want to hear as a parent, as a grandparent: 'Oh, hold on, Dad, those are the sirens. We have to go to the bomb shelter now. I’ll call you back.' It brings home the reality of the situation,” Swart said.

Nammie Ichilov serves as president of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio. He said his sister and her family have hunkered down in a bunker.

As for Ichilov’s mother, she’s homebound, but safe.

“She is a stalwart of having seen many inaction taken against Jews. But at 83, she just said, 'Listen, this is where I live, this is where I am and I’m staying,'” he said.

As the war between Israel and Hamas continues, Ichilov, Swart and many others in the Jewish community are praying for resolution.