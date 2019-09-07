SAN ANTONIO — The Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area and the New Braunfels Community Cat Coalition want to help cats that might never have a second chance otherwise in finding homes that suit them.

The Working Cat Program allows families and business with outdoor space to adopt cats that formerly called the streets home.

"The euthanasia rate for the Humane Society was high because strays and ferals had no place to go," Trap, Neuter, Release Coordinator Jenna Peters said.

These cats are taken in, sterilized, vaccinated and cared for until they're adopted. Some are already "working" at restaurants, breweries and even a tubing area.

"Catching rats, mice, anything like that in the area that you don’t want," Peters said. "It’s all-natural rodent control."

Peters says the best fits are people who know how to work with feral cats. She says most of the cats are not suited to be typical household pets.

In addition for looking for people to home the cats, the program is also accepting volunteers. To learn more, click here.