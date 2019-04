SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department says a worker is stuck at the top of a cell tower on the northwest side.

The incident was reported on Friday around 8:20 a.m. on Bandera Road, near Prue Road, near the Scenic Hills Christian Academy.

Fire officials said at the scene that the worker has an arm injury, but is otherwise okay.

Officials say the rescue will be long process due to an older-designed tower system. The ladder is a series of pegs that are more difficult for rescuers to climb.