SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County officials say a 40-year-old construction worker died in a crane accident Monday.

The accident happened in the 1000 block of Kinder Parkway, at the site of a new Comal ISD high school, at around 9:50 a.m.

Officials say he was working on a crane and was pinned down.

He was pronounced dead. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating