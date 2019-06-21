The Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness grew about overnight to 96,307 acres, fire officials said Sunday morning.

The fire was last measured at 79,944 acres on Saturday night. It was measured at about 66,000 acres on Friday night.

The fire that sparked on June 8 has to 24% containment Saturday night, where it remained Sunday morning, according to officials.

Fire officials had previously said it was 42% contained then 34% on Saturday morning, but more accurate mapping of the fire resulted in a decrease in the estimated percentage of containment.

There are 905 firefighters working to combat the fire, according to officials.

Fire officials said Sunday the west side of the fire northeast of Apache Junction is still not showing growth and the fire lines are holding.

Minimal fire growth is expected Sunday because of favorable weather and the fire is reaching a different type of vegetation, officials say. Crews continue to try to keep the fire south and will actively be checking the fire line along State Highway 88 on Sunday.

Crews will also work to reinforce the eastern edge of the fire and protect mine infrastructure and continue to protect structures around the Top of the World community.

Residents of the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area received an evacuation alert Thursday afternoon asking them to leave the area immediately. A temporary shelter for those residents has been set up at Lee Kornegay School.

The Superstition Wilderness and adjacent campgrounds are closed along State Highway 188 east of Theodore Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 88 is closed from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at the Roosevelt Dam.

State Highway 188 is also closed from its junction with State Highway 88 east to its junction with State Highway 288.

The Tonto National Monument is also closed.

